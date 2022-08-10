Arrest made after man killed on Woodcliff Dr. in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested after a man was killed in March on Woodcliff Dr. after an argument.

At the scene, officers found the victim lying on the ground, unresponsive.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the apartment stated that the victim and Lazaraeo Reid had gotten into an argument, which led to Reid pulling a black handgun, shooting the victim in the chest, and leaving the apartment.

Reid has been charged with second-degree murder.

