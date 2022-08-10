Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana

Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Gray News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities confirmed that three people were killed as a result of a house explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

Fire crews on the scene said the street intersection nearby had been closed but was about to reopen.

During an earlier news conference, Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed. He said two people had been in the house that exploded, while a third individual was inside a neighboring house.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
In 2018, Wright was charged with first-degree murder of Phil Trenary, a prominent Memphis leader.
Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Missing person generic
FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert canceled for Cordova woman
Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee takes different approach with homelessness
FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment