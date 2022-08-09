Sec. of State warns of scam targeting business owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A familiar attempt to fraudulently take your money has resurfaced in Tennessee and officials are getting the word out.

The office of Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, is warning business owners in Tennessee to be on the lookout for a scam that starts with a deceptive mailer claiming the business must pay a fee for its Certificate of Existence.

The mailer is from the “TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company,” and it provides a deadline to file for the certificate and a required fee of $175.50. However, the letter and organization are not affiliated with or authorized by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations has recently received multiple complaints from business owners regarding this misleading mailer,” said Secretary Hargett. “We have seen scams like this before with the same deceptive language implying that a business must have a Certificate of Existence in our state. That is simply not the case. Business owners don’t need to waste their hard-earned money on a document that may not be necessary or would only cost $20 through our office.”

Secretary Hargett’s office reminds business owners that a Certificate of Existence is not a required document during the formation of a business, but are sometimes required during loan processes or other business transactions.

The office of the Secretary of State provides Certificate of Existence for just $20. Any established business can file for one here.

Secretary Hargett encourages business owners to call the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations at 615-741-2286 or email TNSOS.CERT@tn.gov if they receive a questionable mailer.

