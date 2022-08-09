Advertise with Us
Robbery, carjacking results in injured MPD officer

Issac Wells mugshot
Issac Wells mugshot(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured after attempting to pull over an 18-year-old carjacking suspect on Monday.

Police say that a man was carjacked while sitting inside his 2014 Mercedes C-Class at Lamar Crossing Apartments.

He told police that several armed men surrounded the car and demanded that he get out and hand over his wallet, which he said contained $200.

Two of the robbers then drove away in the car, the victim told police.

During the investigation, Memphis police discovered the victim’s car parked around Raleigh-Lagrange and Hoover Drive.

Officers followed the car to the area of Poplar and East Parkway, where an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, to no avail.

As the officer was getting out of his patrol car, the driver of the stolen Mercedes hit the police car, causing the car door to slam into the officer’s leg.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Issac Wells, was eventually detained.

Surveillance video confirmed that Wells was likely one of the men who approached the victim during the carjacking, police say. A witness later identified Wells as a participant in the crime.

Wells was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault of a first responder, and evading arrest.

His bond is set to $35,000.

Wells’ next court date is on Thursday.

