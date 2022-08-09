Rain & thunderstorms for some, but hot & humid for others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nearby stationary front is keeping a pattern of scattered rain and thunderstorms firmly in place across the Mid-South. While some get wind, lightning, and downpours other are dealing with heat and humidity. The front will keep rain in place through Wednesday and into Thursday followed by dry air and more seasonable temperatures for the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light South wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light South wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm each day along with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

