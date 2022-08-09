Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Rain chances increase today and tomorrow

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are starting off the day dry, but scattered showers and storms will be likely this afternoon and evening. Even with rain and clouds, high temperatures will still be around 90 degrees with feels like temperatures up to 105. Rain will continue overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will also be possible on Wednesday. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. A morning or early afternoon downpour will be possible Thursday, but most of the area will be dry. Friday will be dry with lower humidity and highs around 90 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: It will remain mostly dry into the weekend with highs around 90 degrees and lower humidity.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Memphis Police Department
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Rainy pattern in place to start the week
Climate Central research on warming summer nights across the US
Breakdown: Why summer nights are warmer than ever
A few showers for this afternoon but better rain chances will arrive tomorrow
A few downpours today but tracking a front that will bring more rain tomorrow
A few showers for this afternoon but better rain chances will arrive tomorrow
Sagay's Monday midday First Alert Forecast 8/8/22