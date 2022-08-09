Rain chances increase today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are starting off the day dry, but scattered showers and storms will be likely this afternoon and evening. Even with rain and clouds, high temperatures will still be around 90 degrees with feels like temperatures up to 105. Rain will continue overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will also be possible on Wednesday. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. A morning or early afternoon downpour will be possible Thursday, but most of the area will be dry. Friday will be dry with lower humidity and highs around 90 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: It will remain mostly dry into the weekend with highs around 90 degrees and lower humidity.

