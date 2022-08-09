Advertise with Us
Proposed zip line skybridge would connect riverside, Mud Island

Downtown Memphis and Mud Island
Downtown Memphis and Mud Island
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adventure park is in the plans for Mud Island.

A development group is looking to get a plan approved that would create zip lines, climbing towers, outdoor escape rooms, an aerial ropes course, axe throwing, scavenger hunts and kids’ activities on Mud Island.

The main attraction would be the Skybridge Zipline Tour. It would include two zip lines, one to carry guests 500 feet from the top of the Skybridge over the Wolf River Harbor, and a second that would carry guests a quarter mile over the Wolf River Harbor at speeds up to 50 miles per hour, landing near the Mississippi River model’s Gulf of Mexico.

The Forge Memphis is the group behind the plan. They already operate a 300-acre park with similar amenities near Chicago that opened in 2020.

The plan would invest $10 million into the area, a plan that was presented to Memphis City Council on Tuesday.

“We are ready for construction and anticipate a 9-10-month period with possibilities to sync with Tom Lee Park’s official grand opening next summer,” said The Forge Memphis co-founder Katie Elizabeth Carpenter. “We look forward to advancing this vision with the City and Memphis River Parks Partnership.”

