One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a shooting in Whitehaven left one man dead and another in critical condition on Monday night.

The shooting occurred at Millbranch Road and Crimson Road, police say.

The surviving victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

