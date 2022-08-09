Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Nighte gets USL goal of the week nomination

901 FC
901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nighte Pickering’s bicycle kick goal to close out the 3-1 win against Hartford Athletic on Saturday is nominated for United Soccer League goal of the week.

It’s the 17-year-old’s first goal as a professional, and as you can tell from listening to him, he has a mature approach to the game as any first-year professional.

“Everyone is taking me in pretty good. I’ve not had one bad experience on the team,” said Pickering. “There has been no toxic situations. No bad experience with any player on the team. No one I had to avoid. Training has been fun and look forward to the season.”

“For me, he’s player, not just for this season, but next and so on,” said Ben Pirmann, 901 FC head coach. “Young players in America need some chances and a little bit of belief. He’s got everything to succeed.”

Pickering is not the only Memphis player getting league attention.

Midfielder Aaron Malloy is nominated for USL Player of the Week.

Malloy has a goal and two assists in the 3-1 victory vs Hartford.

The 901 is back in action on Saturday on the road at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

