New Campaign uses dance challenge to address youth vaping

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Lung Association and the Ad Council are launching a new campaign encouraging parents to proactively talk to their kids about the dangers and health effects of vaping.

Dr. Christy Sadreameli, American Lung Association Volunteer Medical Spokesperson & John Hopkins Hospital Pediatric Pulmonologist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the key components of the campaign and the signs parents should look for if they suspect their child is vaping.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

