MPD releases photos of suspect in Downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for four men involved in a shooting on August 7.

The suspects were seen on surveillance during the incident that happened in the early morning on Beale Street and B.B. King Boulevard.

Police said the victim was physically assaulted and shot by an unknown group of men.

According to police, two suspects were armed.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.