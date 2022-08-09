Advertise with Us
MPD releases photos of suspect in Downtown Memphis shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for four men involved in a shooting on August 7.

The suspects were seen on surveillance during the incident that happened in the early morning on Beale Street and B.B. King Boulevard.

Police said the victim was physically assaulted and shot by an unknown group of men.

According to police, two suspects were armed.

