Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Mid-South kids receive backpacks collected at drive this summer

The kids at Gardenview Elementary to receive their free backpacks
The kids at Gardenview Elementary to receive their free backpacks(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of Shelby County third graders went home with a new backpack full of supplies Tuesday.

The backpacks were given out via a partnership with the YMCA and Action News 5.

“We’re so excited. Being the second day of school, we know many of our parents are looking for opportunities for school supplies,” Gardenview Elementary School Principal Janae Scott-Robinson said,

Gardenview Elementary was one of nine schools to benefit from the backpack drive hosted last month. Administrators say it will be a huge help for students this school year.

“We want to make sure our students have what they need to be successful. We also want to make sure that our teachers feel supported in the work.”

More than 1,000 backpacks were collected throughout the month of July, and that number continutes to rise.

“We’ve had so many gracious individuals give at some of our centers. We really had a high volume of online donations this year,” said Justin Inskeep, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development for YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.

Tameka Stewart is a teacher and parent at Gardenview. She says she sees the need for supplies on both sides.

“We buy supplies towards the beginning of the year, but you run out,” Stewart said. “There’s a need for parents to try to help out and bring supplies to the school. We know that our principals and administrators do everything they can do, but to have that extra support is just awesome.”

The other schools to receive backpacks included Fox Meadows, Ford Road, Lucy, Germanshire, Scenic Hills, Rozelle, Jackson and Chickasaw elementary schools.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Retired teacher coming back to teach.
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage

Latest News

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Fans wait outside Graceland
Fans kick off 45th Elvis Week in Memphis
Puerto Rican officials wanted 53-year-old Duante Head for the May 5 murder of a woman who...
Fugitive accused of Puerto Rican woman’s murder, dismemberment arrested in Memphis
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance