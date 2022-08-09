Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a man at a Motel 6 Monday night.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles.

On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585 Sycamore View Road.

There, a man was found dead at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators recovered surveillance footage from the motel, which showed a red sedan pull into the motel lot and park. Three men were seen exiting the car, armed with assault rifles.

Police say they approached the victim and opened fire. They then returned to their car and drove away from the scene.

Please get in touch with MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Retired teacher coming back to teach.
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage

Latest News

Fans wait outside Graceland
Fans kick off 45th Elvis Week in Memphis
The kids at Gardenview Elementary to receive their free backpacks
Mid-South kids receive backpacks collected at drive this summer
Puerto Rican officials wanted 53-year-old Duante Head for the May 5 murder of a woman who...
Fugitive accused of Puerto Rican woman’s murder, dismemberment arrested in Memphis
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance