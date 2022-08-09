Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles.

On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585 Sycamore View Road.

There, a man was found dead at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators recovered surveillance footage from the motel, which showed a red sedan pull into the motel lot and park. Three men were seen exiting the car, armed with assault rifles.

Police say they approached the victim and opened fire. They then returned to their car and drove away from the scene.

Please get in touch with MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.