Memphis Grizzlies hold open call emcee auditions
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are looking for talented emcees to join the Hustle Live Entertainment family.

Grizzlies and Hustle emcees are responsible for hosting pre-game promotions and in-game contests inside FedExForum and Landers Center, as well as select non-gameday team events.

The Grizzlies are accepting unlisted YouTube video submissions until Aug. 24.

Video submission should be 90 seconds and feature an introduction, relevant experience and why you want to become a Grizzlies emcee.

Those interested must be available to emcee Grizzlies and/or Hustle preseason, regular season and postseason home games

Candidates must be 18 years or older to apply.

To complete application, click here.

