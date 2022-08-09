Advertise with Us
Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy

(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10.

They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary.

Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at the Naval Academy.

This makes four of the last six captains at Navy from the Memphis Area: Former Lausanne Star Cam Kinley was team Captain in 2020, Cordova’s Sean Williams in 2018, and Drew Palmore, a Linebacker from CBHS in 2017.

This is a connection that no other state or city can match in recent memory.

