MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday.

The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.

MDES through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, partnered with the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the local chambers of commerce for this event.

Attendees are recommended to “dress for success” and review the list of participating employers before the event.

Employers such as FedEx, Nike, and Baptist Desoto Hospital will be there.

“We are grateful to our partners that helped bring this event together. We have a variety of employers with numerous positions to fill,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. “On-the spot hires frequently occur at our job fairs, so please be prepared if you are asked for an interview.”

If you pre-registration, which MDES highly recommends, print the confirmation and present it to the check-in station.

