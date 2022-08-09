Advertise with Us
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was indicted Tuesday for dropping off his critically wounded ex-girlfriend at a hospital emergency room last summer.

Barry Medlock, 27, was also indicted for driving away with their infant son in the car.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the investigation showed a silver car pulling up to the ER where Medlock dropped off 23-year-old Marika Clark.

Clark was shot in the neck and legs and died in the hospital later. DA’s office said surveillance footage led investigators to Medlock.

Medlock is facing one count of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in Shelby County jail.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

