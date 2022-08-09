Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was indicted Tuesday for dropping off his critically wounded ex-girlfriend at a hospital emergency room last summer.

Barry Medlock, 27, was also indicted for driving away with their infant son in the car.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the investigation showed a silver car pulling up to the ER where Medlock dropped off 23-year-old Marika Clark.

Clark was shot in the neck and legs and died in the hospital later. DA’s office said surveillance footage led investigators to Medlock.

Medlock is facing one count of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in Shelby County jail.

