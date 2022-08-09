Advertise with Us
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of murdering an Ole Miss student will be back in an Oxford courthouse Tuesday.

Timothy Herrington Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of Ole Miss student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.

Tuesday in court, an Oxford judge is scheduled to set bond for 22-year-old Herrington, who remains the only suspect in the disappearance of Lee.

Lee was reported missing over a month ago on July 8.

Herrington was charged with first-degree murder in the case on July 22.

As the search for Lee’s body continues, Oxford police say they have enough evidence to charge Herrington with murder, without having Lee’s body.

Herrington made his first court appearance on July 27.

Dozens of Lee’s friends and family gathered outside the courtroom on this day, in support of Lee.

The same thing is planned for Tuesday’s hearing.

Herrington’s bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

A rally, in support of Lee has been scheduled for 8 a.m. in Oxford.

On Thursday, Lee’s supporters are having a benefit night to support his family.

We will be in the courtroom for Herrington’s hearing and will bring you the details throughout our shows and online.

