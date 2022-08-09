Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department arrested a man who shot his girlfriend in the chest and stood by her side as emergency responders revived her, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting last Thursday night after receiving a call about a woman who was shot in her home.

At 9:52 p.m., police found the woman in the living room of the home with her boyfriend, 32-year-old Sornie Garrett, standing by her side.

The woman was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Garrett initially told police that several suspects were attempting to break into his car. He said when the “suspects” saw him, they began shooting. He said he then ran into the house, discovering his girlfriend, shot.

Detectives observed that the crime scene was not consistent with the information Garrett provided, and recovered a 9mm pistol in the wood line within 30 feet of the home.

After further questioning by detectives at CID Headquarters, Garrett admitted that he shot his girlfriend, then threw the gun he used into the woods prior to the police’s arrival.

Detectives later spoke with the victim in the hospital, who said that Garrett shot her during an argument.

Garrett was arrested and booked at the Tipton County Justice Center for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with violation of probation.

Garrett remains in custody and is slated to appear in Tipton County General Sessions court on August 26.

Domestic arguments are some of the most volatile cases law enforcement encounters. This case is an example of how domestic violence is underreported and can escalate quickly into violence. The victim has been treated, released, and recovering at home. If someone is a victim of domestic violence or is in an abusive relationship, we have resources in Tipton County available. You can contact WRAP at 1-800-273-8712 or find additional information at www.WrapTN.org. The Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS) Covington Office can be contacted at 901-476-1808 or additional information found at www.MALSI.org. These resources can help victims break the chain of violence

