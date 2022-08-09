Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak

FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef...
FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef cuts amid rising inflation.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Demand for chicken is surging while shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef, according to Tyson Foods.

That’s likely due to inflation, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

It’s something Kroger and Walmart have also noticed. They point out customers are buying more store-branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson is planning to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value.

The company says demand for meat in general remains strong.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Retired teacher coming back to teach.
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage

Latest News

MPD release suspect photos of shooting in Downtown Memphis
MPD releases photos of suspect in Downtown Memphis shooting
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’