Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man is wanted by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments.

Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect.

Boothe is also known to frequent the 51 at Southaven Apartments and the Brook Hollow neighborhood, also in Southaven.

Boothe is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

If anyone has any information about the location of this suspect, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email your tip here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.