Grizzlies pre-season schedule taking shape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 NBA campaign will start sooner than you think for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Their pre-season opener set for Oct. 1 at the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks released their partial pre-season schedule and has them hosting the Grizzlies on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee.

The Grizzlies will host pre-season game two on Monday Oct. 3 in Memphis against the Orlando Magic, according to the Magic’s schedule.

Last year’s pre-season didn’t start until late October.

The NBA extends its calendar to cut down on the number of back to back games and three games in four nights.

