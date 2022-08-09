Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies pre-season schedule taking shape

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to shoot during the first half of an NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 NBA campaign will start sooner than you think for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Their pre-season opener set for Oct. 1 at the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks released their partial pre-season schedule and has them hosting the Grizzlies on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee.

The Grizzlies will host pre-season game two on Monday Oct. 3 in Memphis against the Orlando Magic, according to the Magic’s schedule. 

Last year’s pre-season didn’t start until late October.

The NBA extends its calendar to cut down on the number of back to back games and three games in four nights.

