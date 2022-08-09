Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Fugitive accused of Puerto Rican woman’s murder, dismemberment arrested in Memphis

“He will no longer be hiding in our community”
Puerto Rican officials wanted 53-year-old Duante Head for the May 5 murder of a woman who...
Puerto Rican officials wanted 53-year-old Duante Head for the May 5 murder of a woman who police say was dismembered.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S Marshals Service has announced that a Puerto Rican murder fugitive was arrested in Memphis on Monday.

Duanta Head, 53, was wanted for the May 5 murder and dismemberment of a 43-year-old woman in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

“We’re not sure what, if any, ties Daunta Head has to the Memphis area,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “What I can assure the public is he will no longer be hiding in our community. As soon as the Puerto Rico authorities can come get him, Daunta Head will be transferred back to their jurisdiction to face charges for this heinous crime. The U.S. Marshals Service was proud to play a role in that process.”

A warrant was issued for Head, charging him for the crime, on June 6 by the General Court of Justice for the District of Aguadilla. The task force requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force to investigate the murder further.

On Monday, investigators found that Head was at a motel off Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Working in conjunction with the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team, Head was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Shelby County Jail as he awaits the extradition process.

“This arrest is part of the strategic and coordinated execution to get these high-profile fugitives off the streets. This horrendous crime is one against the dignity of a human being and doesn’t represent the values supported by our constitution,” said U.S. Marshal Wilmer Ocasio from the District of Puerto Rico.

“The search for violent criminals threatening public safety and our communities continues to be a priority for the United States Marshals across the country. Federal, state, and local law enforcement partners work together to reduce violent crimes and return peace to our communities. It is not a matter of when or where; it is a matter of time when U.S. Marshals Service will bring you to justice,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

