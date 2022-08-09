Fans kick off 45th Elvis Week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of Elvis fans are arriving in Memphis this week for the 45th annual Elvis week.

Elvis fans from all around the world are crowding Memphis’s number one tourist attraction, Graceland. And while there’s no shortage of Elvis Week activities around town, you don’t have to be a die hard Elvis fan to enjoy the activities.

“Our great grandparents and our parents love Elvis so we thought we would stop by,” Kendall McGlashan said.

Elvis Week 2022 will offer a line-up of concerts, conversations, tributes, and more--plus special appearances.

Fans benefit from the week but so does the city.

“Hotel rooms, restaurant stay, Beale Street, the other museums and attractions,” Graceland Vice President of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese said. “People come here and they want to really dig in to the authenticity of what Memphis is about.”

Marchese says Elvis Week is expecting over 20-25,000 visitors throughout thr week.

“Fans remember him and actually create new fans. It’s really like a family reunion that happens every year in August,” Marchese said.

Thanks to the new Elvis movie, relatively new fans will make their way to Graceland this year.

“I hope that people our age can learn to enjoy Elvis as much as our grandparents do,” McGlashan said.

The events start Tuesday night with the Elvis Week kickoff reception.

