Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Fans kick off 45th Elvis Week in Memphis

Fans wait outside Graceland
Fans wait outside Graceland(Action News 5)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of Elvis fans are arriving in Memphis this week for the 45th annual Elvis week.

Elvis fans from all around the world are crowding Memphis’s number one tourist attraction, Graceland. And while there’s no shortage of Elvis Week activities around town, you don’t have to be a die hard Elvis fan to enjoy the activities.

“Our great grandparents and our parents love Elvis so we thought we would stop by,” Kendall McGlashan said.

Elvis Week 2022 will offer a line-up of concerts, conversations, tributes, and more--plus special appearances.

Fans benefit from the week but so does the city.

“Hotel rooms, restaurant stay, Beale Street, the other museums and attractions,” Graceland Vice President of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese said. “People come here and they want to really dig in to the authenticity of what Memphis is about.”

Marchese says Elvis Week is expecting over 20-25,000 visitors throughout thr week.

“Fans remember him and actually create new fans. It’s really like a family reunion that happens every year in August,” Marchese said.

Thanks to the new Elvis movie, relatively new fans will make their way to Graceland this year.

“I hope that people our age can learn to enjoy Elvis as much as our grandparents do,” McGlashan said.

The events start Tuesday night with the Elvis Week kickoff reception.

Click here to see more details on Elvis Week 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Retired teacher coming back to teach.
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage

Latest News

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
The kids at Gardenview Elementary to receive their free backpacks
Mid-South kids receive backpacks collected at drive this summer
Puerto Rican officials wanted 53-year-old Duante Head for the May 5 murder of a woman who...
Fugitive accused of Puerto Rican woman’s murder, dismemberment arrested in Memphis
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance