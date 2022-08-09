Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Emergency crews responding to drowning at Parkway Village apartment complex

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning in Parkway Village.

Memphis Police Department Dispatch says it happened at the Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive.

Officers received the call around 6:09 a.m.

We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Retired teacher coming back to teach.
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage

Latest News

MLGW outage map
MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert faced a "no confidence" vote Monday night before the Shelby...
Shelby County Commissioners ask state for help amid clerk’s office chaos
Collin Morikawa and St. Jude patient Azalea.
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park