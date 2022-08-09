Emergency crews responding to drowning at Parkway Village apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning in Parkway Village.

Memphis Police Department Dispatch says it happened at the Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive.

Officers received the call around 6:09 a.m.

We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.

