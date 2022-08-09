Emergency crews responding to drowning at Parkway Village apartment complex
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning in Parkway Village.
Memphis Police Department Dispatch says it happened at the Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive.
Officers received the call around 6:09 a.m.
We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.