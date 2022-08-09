David Swift extradited to Dyer County to face charges for wife’s 2011 murder

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - David Swift, now accused of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his late wife Karen Swift, will face arraignment in a Dyersburg courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Swift was arrested near Birmingham, Alabama on Monday after a Dyer County Grand Jury indicted him in his wife’s 2011 murder.

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office patrol car following his arrest on Monday afternoon. Swift was indicted on Monday by the Dyer County Grand Jury on a charge of pre-mediated first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Karen Swift, in 2011. (Dyer County Sheriff's Office)

Swift waived his rights to an extradition hearing to Dyer County in an Alabama courtroom on Tuesday and was then immediately transported back to Dyer County.

Recently retired Action News 5 reporter Janice Broach returned to the newsroom on Tuesday to talk about the case she covered from the beginning for eleven years.

”I was shocked because it has been 11 years and I do know that David Swift was the focus of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department from the beginning,” Broach said. “They did one search of the house after another... one so in-depth that they took the drywall and took some screws out of the wood in the drywall.”

The Dyer County Sheriff’s office spent more than a decade investigating the cold case, and asked Dyer County District Attorney Danny Goodman to take a fresh look at the case two years ago.

“So we went from beginning to end and just went back through everything. There were a few pieces of evidence that we wanted to re-test because technology is obviously different than it was 10 years ago,” Goodman said. “So we wanted to do these things and we just felt like the time was right now for the prosecution to go ahead and happen.”

Swift will appear before Circuit Judge Mark Hayes on Wednesday to be arraigned on the premeditated first-degree murder charge.

Swift remains in the Dyer County Jail with no bond.

