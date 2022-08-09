Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested

Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested
Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary.

On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church.

Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that nothing that really ‘mattered’ was harmed.”

Schneider allegedly left glass everywhere, hymnal pages scattered on the floor, and blood spots, said FBC.

The church is canceling Wednesday night service to properly clean up.

Schneider is being held in Alcorn County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Retired teacher coming back to teach.
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage

Latest News

Issac Wells mugshot
Robbery, carjacking results in injured MPD officer
people standing in interview clothing
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
suspects charged in aid of Alcorn Co. Jail escape
3 charged with aiding inmates in Alcorn County Jail escape
Sherman Lefree Gill
Ark. man wanted as person of interest in Helena-West Helena homicide