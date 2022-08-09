Advertise with Us
Ark. man arrested as person of interest in Helena-West Helena homicide

Sherman Lefree Gill
Sherman Lefree Gill(Helena-West Helena Police Dept.)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to a deadly shooting in Helena-West Helena.

Investigators with Helena-West Helena Police Department say officers were dispatched to a residence on HWY 49 regarding a shooting where they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman suffering gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced deceased.

Sherman Lefree Gill, 42, of Jacksonville has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Information on this case can be reported to HWHPD at (870) 572-3441.

