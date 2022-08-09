Advertise with Us
9 presumptive monkeypox cases reported in Shelby County

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is reporting nine presumptive cases of monkeypox within the area.

SCHD says this is the latest case count as of Tuesday morning.

The nine people are in isolation as SCHD works to notify anyone they have been in contact with. Testing and vaccinations will also be made available to those who were in close contact with the nine people.

Contacts are monitored for several weeks, as it can take as many as 21 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to SCHD.

The declaration will help free up money and other resources to fight the virus that has infected more than 6,600 Americans. (CNN, CDC, POOL)

County health officials say the Tennessee Department of Health provided them with vaccines on an as-needed basis.

The vaccine can only be given to the following:

  • Known contacts who were identified by public health via case investigation, contract tracing, and risk exposure assessments.
  • Presumed contacts who meet the following criteria:
    • Are aware that a sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days
    • Have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox outbreak.

Symptoms before developing rash:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Exhaustion

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the monkeypox virus can spread from person to person through:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
  • Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The virus can be transmitted from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed. Most people recover in 2-4 weeks, according to SCHD.

Children, immunocompromised people and those who are pregnant can experience serious cases of monkeypox.

People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the following online resources:

SCHD says it plans to release an update about the monkeypox situation in Shelby County each Tuesday.

