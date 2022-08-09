4,000 MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning.

The MLGW outage map shows 4,032 customers are affected by the outage.

Some areas have been without power as early as 1:33 a.m.

As of 3:50 a.m. MLGW says a troubleshooter has been working on the problem and power is expected to be restored within the hour.

MLGW OUTAGE MAP

