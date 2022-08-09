Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

4,000 MLGW customers without power

MLGW outage map
MLGW outage map(MLGW website)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning.

The MLGW outage map shows 4,032 customers are affected by the outage.

Some areas have been without power as early as 1:33 a.m.

As of 3:50 a.m. MLGW says a troubleshooter has been working on the problem and power is expected to be restored within the hour.

MLGW OUTAGE MAP

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Memphis Police Department
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help

Latest News

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert faced a "no confidence" vote Monday night before the Shelby...
Shelby County Commissioners ask state for help amid clerk’s office chaos
Collin Morikawa and St. Jude patient Azalea.
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park
Shelby County Commissioners ask state for help amid clerk’s office chaos
Shelby County Commissioners ask state for help amid clerk’s office chaos