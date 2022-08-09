2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton.

The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition.

There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.