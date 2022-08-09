Advertise with Us
17-year-old shot overnight in South Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police Department dispatch says the teen was shot on Simpson Avenue near Latham Street.

Her current condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

