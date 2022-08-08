Advertise with Us
Woman charged in I-240 road rage shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she fired shots at another driver on I-240.

Memphis Police Department says 33-year-old Yvonne Varnado, allegedly attempted to run the driver off the road and into a wall while in the area of Mt Moriah Road on Aug. 3.

The victim attempted to pass Varnado, but she tried to run him off the road again, according to MPD.

When he approached the Mt. Moriah exit, the driver noticed Varnado had a handgun and heard his windows shatter. MPD says a bullet was found in the victim’s vehicle when he got to the police station.

During the road rage incident, police say the victim was able to take a picture of Varnado. She was identified as the shooter and taken into custody.

Varnado is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say she posted her $99,000 bond and is now out of jail.

