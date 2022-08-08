Rainy pattern in place to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite a dry, hot, and humid day for much of the Mid-South, a rainy pattern is in place due to a cold front just north of the area that is slowly moving south. This will keep scattered rain, thunderstorms, and downpours in the First Alert forecast for much of the week. Rainfall amounts will average a half inch to an inch for much of the area with higher amounts in some locations.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light South wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, an high temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with a light South wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

