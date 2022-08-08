Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD will host Hiring Expo

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers.

The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance.

Attendees must bring a form of identification to the expo.

There will be free parking at Mud Island parking garage.

For more information about positions and application click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
Boat crash on Tennessee River kills three people
Three killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River
Body found on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say cause of death unknown
Memphis police on Beale Street
Man shot in Downtown Memphis

Latest News

Summer night have been warming up over the best several decades
Breakdown: Why summer nights are warmer than ever
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
TDOT survey, geotechnical engineers and environmental staff have been on site completing...
Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late
Woman charged in I-240 road rage shooting
Woman charged in I-240 road rage shooting