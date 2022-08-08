MPD will host Hiring Expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers.

The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance.

Attendees must bring a form of identification to the expo.

There will be free parking at Mud Island parking garage.

For more information about positions and application click here.

