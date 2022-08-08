Advertise with Us
MPD officer hit in crash after suspects fire shots in South Memphis

MPD officer involved in crash in South Memphis
MPD officer involved in crash in South Memphis(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in an accident overnight Thursday after shots were fired in South Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says around 4 a.m. officers were responding to a prowler call on Covington Pike when three suspects fired shots at them from a vehicle and fled.

Shortly after they bailed from the car. MPD says an officer was involved in a crash at Hernando and Persons just a few blocks away.

One suspect is in custody but two others are on the run. Officers are currently searching the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.



