Man who threatened downtown shooting to face only 1 attempted murder charge, court decides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who threatened to shoot concert-goers leaving the FedEx Forum after a breakup in July will only be facing one charge of attempted murder, the court decided on Monday.

Last month, 28-year-old Elijah Hyman was charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 30 counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony, and the commission of the act of terrorism.

Both sides of the court agreed that Hyman should only face one charge of attempted murder, and the other charges are to be nolle prossed.

Hyman told police that he had thoughts of hurting the concert-goers “like the other mass shootings he’s seen on television,” the affidavit says. It is presumed that the concert in question was a Yo Gotti concert on the night of July 15.

The affidavit said Hyman himself was the one who called police at 4:19 a.m. on the morning of July 16, saying he “was upset due to a recent breakup with his girlfriend” that took place last Tuesday, July 12.

Hyman’s attorney, Leslie Ballin, says this is a mental health case because no shots were fired.

Hyman is scheduled to have a mental evaluation sometime Monday.

A new court date has yet to be set.

