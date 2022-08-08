Increasing rain chances and dropping temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and humid this morning for the first day of school in Shelby County. It will be hot and humid today with high temperatures in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures over 100. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area will be dry. Rain chances will increase tomorrow as a front moves into the Mid-South.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: West at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. It will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FEDEX/ST.JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday look hot with only a very small shower chance in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90 degrees. It will remain mostly dry into the weekend with highs possible dropping into the 80s area-wide with lower humidity this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.