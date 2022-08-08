Class back in session across Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of thousands of students are heading back into the classroom this week.

All Shelby County municipal school districts head to class Monday, including Tennessee’s largest district, Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS hallways will soon be packed with students. Expect teachers and staff out here cheering kids on as they enter into the school for the first time this school year.

And leading up to the first day of school districts worked to get students ready.

A health fair held at the MSCS Board of Education allowed families to get school supplies and even do some last minutes registration for class.

Monday an immunization fair will be held for MSCS students at the Board of education from 3:30-6:30 p,m.

Students must have the required shots and physicals to start school; state law prohibits COVID-19 vaccinations from being mandatory.

Strict COVID-19 protocols are not in place at MSCS this year but the district says masks are encouraged. Some staff says nearly all their students are choosing to mask to at least start the school year.

SCSK12.org/BACKTOSCHOOL has everything you need to know about your child’s school including bell times and bus routes.

State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn will also visit the district Monday.

