THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO.

David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.

“Nicole was struck and luckily escaped with only a small fracture in her hip and a lot of road rash,” according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend. “Lucas, who saved Nicole’s life by shoving her to the side, took most of the vehicle strike. He was left unconscious on scene and subsequently taken to UT Trauma.”

Due to her injuries, Nicole cannot walk without assistance or stand without pain, according to the post.

“He’s currently in TICU and has been diagnosed with a brain bleed, a fractured skull, multiple facial fractures and has a blood clot in his main artery in his neck. Currently they have intubated him and placed a central line in him as well as a ‘bolt’ in his skull to help relive inner cranial pressure. This is our biggest prayer at the moment. If the inter-cranial pressure reaches a certain threshold, they will have to perform more invasive intervention. At the moment, however, and as no surprise, our warrior is holding strong.”

Both Lucas and Nicole were members of the United States Army, according to the GoFundMe.

Surber was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and was not wearing his seat belt but was not injured.

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of their deputies was involved in the crash.

“Earlier this week, an off-duty officer of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a traffic accident in a privately owned vehicle. Two individuals involved with the accident sustained injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling every aspect of the accident, and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is not involved with the investigation in any way. Any further questions should be directed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Please join us in praying for everyone involved, and for the full recovery of those who were injured.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.

