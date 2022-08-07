Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds bats remained ice cold in Jacksonville on Saturday night, scoring just one run for the third straight game on their way to falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game’s first run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, then tacked on another with a wild pitch in the sixth.

Memphis tried getting a rally going in the top of the eighth. Ivan Herrera drove home Evan Mendoza with an RBI single to cut the Jacksonville lead in half 2-1, but the comeback fizzled out, and the Redbirds couldn’t tie the game in the ninth inning.

The Redbirds remain eight games behind IL West leaders Nashville and try to avoid the dreaded six-game sweep in Jacksonville on Sunday.

