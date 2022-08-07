Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Pickering’s bicycle kick goal on debut seals 3-1 win for Memphis 901 FC

(YouTube)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 17-year-old Nighte Pickering, signed by Memphis 901 FC earlier this week as the youngest player in team history, scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 88th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Memphis over Hartford Athletic.

The win moves 901 FC back into third place in the Eastern Conference.

Hartford scored the first goal of the game in the 38th minute, but Memphis had an almost immediate response when Aaron Molley scored a spectacular goal from just outside the box three minutes later to tie the game at 1.

Molloy also set up the next Memphis goal when he delivered a beautiful cross off a set piece that allowed Zach Carroll to find the back of the net with a header in the 45th minute to give 901 FC a 2-1 halftime lead.

The second half was tense until Pickering’s incredible goal in his professional debut.

901 FC will travel to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, the team behind them in the East, next Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The scene on Regent Place
Toddler in hospital after overdose
Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex

Latest News

Redbirds on losing streak.
Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville
901 FC
901 FC preps for weekend home match vs Hartford Athletic
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Ole Miss opens football camp with new faces
Rachel Heck
Memphian ready to shine at US Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament