Pickering’s bicycle kick goal on debut seals 3-1 win for Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 17-year-old Nighte Pickering, signed by Memphis 901 FC earlier this week as the youngest player in team history, scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 88th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Memphis over Hartford Athletic.

The win moves 901 FC back into third place in the Eastern Conference.

Hartford scored the first goal of the game in the 38th minute, but Memphis had an almost immediate response when Aaron Molley scored a spectacular goal from just outside the box three minutes later to tie the game at 1.

Molloy also set up the next Memphis goal when he delivered a beautiful cross off a set piece that allowed Zach Carroll to find the back of the net with a header in the 45th minute to give 901 FC a 2-1 halftime lead.

The second half was tense until Pickering’s incredible goal in his professional debut.

901 FC will travel to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, the team behind them in the East, next Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.