Man shot in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning.

According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition.

MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

