Man shot in Downtown Memphis
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning.
According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition.
MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
