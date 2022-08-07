Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man shot in Downtown Memphis

Memphis police on Beale Street
Memphis police on Beale Street(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning.

According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition.

MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The scene on Regent Place
Toddler in hospital after overdose
Memphis Police Department
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help

Latest News

Redbirds on losing streak.
Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville
The Mississippi Republican Senator remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act, voicing his concerns...
Mid-South lawmaker feels Federal ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is misleading for Americans
Ahead of school year, judges okay rollout of voucher program
Memphis Police Department
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help