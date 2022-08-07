Advertise with Us
A hot start for the first day of school in Shelby County

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray downpour in one or two spots this evening, but most will remain hot and dry. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 80s with a southwest breeze.

TONIGHT: A few clouds but mostly clear in spots with a light South wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WEEK AHEAD: It will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray storm is possible late in the day or early evening. Isolated showers or storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FEDEX/ST.JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday look hot with only a very small shower chance in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90 or so. It will remain mostly dry into the weekend with highs possible dropping into the 80s area-wide with lower humidity.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

