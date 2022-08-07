Hot & humid with a few isolated afternoon storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another hot & humid day in store for today with a few areas seeing a pop up shower or storm but most will remain dry. Feels like temperatures today could be near 105 degrees today. Rain chances will rise slightly as we start the week and although we have several chances for rain this week, many will still remain dry.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon, Wind: South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs again near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.