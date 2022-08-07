Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

