Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

