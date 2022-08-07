Body found on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say cause of death unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a “man-down” call Sunday evening at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard, where a man’s body was found lying on the ground in front of a public bench.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

