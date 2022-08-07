Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Body found on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say cause of death unknown

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a “man-down” call Sunday evening at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard, where a man’s body was found lying on the ground in front of a public bench.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Memphis Police Department
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall.
Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Two boaters are missing and another person died after a Baja boat crashed into a barge on the...
3 killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River
Keedrin Coppage has been convicted for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Nguyen,...
Ex-boyfriend convicted in teen’s 2020 murder
Memphis police on Beale Street
Man shot in Downtown Memphis