Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges

Magee Mayor Dale Berry (file image)
Magee Mayor Dale Berry (file image)(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police.

Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.

However, when police arrived, the chief said the mayor was not at the scene.

Chief Little said the mayor’s wife pressed charges and an affidavit was filed.

As a result, police say a warrant has been issued for Mayor Dale Berry on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault domestic.

Little said he believes the mayor is currently outside city limits and MPD has no information on when he might return. When he does return, though, he will be arrested, the chief said.

“It’s an open investigation, however, it is a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Magee PD will uphold the law at all standards no matter who it is,” the chief said.

Unrelated to this investigation, back in February, five police officers and the former Magee police chief quit after accusations from Mayor Berry.

Mayor Dale Berry said he believes the department needed to make several changes in order to better serve the community.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The scene on Regent Place
Toddler in hospital after overdose
Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Tennessee Task Force 1 responders
Memphis rescue team’s return home from Kentucky floodwaters undetermined
Tennessee Task Force 1 responders
Tennessee Task Force 1 responders
Rain chances low for the weekend but rising rain chances next week
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 8/6/22
FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy