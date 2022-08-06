Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects steal two million dollars of jewelry from a Macy’s.

On July 12, 2022, Loss prevention for Macy’s reported that eight men ran into the store at 4545 Poplar Avenue and smashed the jewelry display taking the jewelry.

The men ran out of the Macy’s, jumped into a black Infiniti and Lexus, and left the scene.

The loss prevention officer said he recognized the suspect, Quintaurus Harris.

The prevention officer attempted to stop the thieves, but Harris threatened to hit him with a hammer.

The officer claimed that Harris was the driver of the black Infiniti.

He advised that the total estimate of jewelry stolen was $1.5 million to $2 million.

