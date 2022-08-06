Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers ready to hit pads

Memphis Tigers
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is day three of Fall Football Camp for the Memphis Tigers.

That means it is the last day of shorts and shoulder pad workouts.

The real deal starts Saturday when full contact practices begin.

New Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes, who comes to the UofM from Ohio State, says the game is on when the pads go on, and both sides of the ball will be ready to go.

“We’ve got a very good work ethic going here,” Barnes said. “Our philosophy is hard work. Grind it out. Set it up for our offense. We’ve got one of the best offenses in the country. Our job is to help them with takeaways and field position.”

The Tigers are on the clock for their big game at Mississippi State, on September 3 in Starkville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

